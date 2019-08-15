Charlestown man gets bail for allegedly stealing bull

Ryan Robinson, 55, of Charlestown, Georgetown was charged and released on bail on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a bull.

Robinson denied the charge when he made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Reports are that on August 11, 2019, at Georgetown, he stole one bull valued at $180,000, which was the property of Abdul Azeez.

In his address to the court, the man stated, “I had to do what I had to do.”

The prosecution is contending that at about 23:45hrs, Azeez heard a noise coming from his backyard and upon checking, he observed Robinson tying a rope around the bull’s neck and pulling the animal out of the yard.

According to the facts presented, Azeez shouted at Robinson but he continued pulling the bull.

A report was made and following an investigation, Robinson was charged. While the prosecutor did not object to bail being granted to the defendant, she asked that conditions be imposed.

Robinson was released on $50,000 bail on the condition that he reports every Monday to the Ruimveldt Police Station until the hearing and determination of the case. The case will continue on September 25, 2019.