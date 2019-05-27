Crime spirals out of control in Region 2

The rear-view mirrors of several vehicles were ripped out on Sunday evening during a Softball Competition that was held at the Affiance Cricket Club Ground.

The vehicles were reportedly parked on the roadside thus giving the bandits ample time and more so, access to remove the mirrors.

Only last week, a rice farmer of Sparta Village, Essequibo Coast was rendered lucky after residents quickly took evasive actions when they noticed an alleged bandit driving off with his tractor. As a result, the bandit abandoned the tractor and fled the scene.

In addition, the bandits attempted to gain entry into the Persaud’s Bakery in Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast but aborted their mission after neighbours raised an alarm.

INews understands that a newly opened Supermarket in Windsor Castle was also broken into and items stolen.

Of lately, many petty crimes are being committed and the residents believe that if the necessary actions are not taken by the Police, the crime rate in the region will escalate even further.

A Police source stated that some of the crimes committed were reported and some were not. As such, the police are calling on residents to fully cooperate and report any crime committed in their area.