Guyana/Suriname Ferry service halted to facilitate rehabilitation work

The MV Canawaima Ferry which severs the Guyana/Suriname route has encountered mechanical issues and will be down for a while.

According to Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, the services were suspended today to facilitate the necessary rehabilitation works.

“It (the ferry) was being powered by a tug for quite some while and the Surinamese they have to conduct some repairs because the tug of course developed some problems yesterday (Sunday) so we are looking at alternative methods right now,” Patterson explained.

The Minister noted that the Ministry will assiduously to ensure that an alternative is put in place as soon as possible.

Patterson was unable to say how much the rehabilitation project would cost since the Surinamese, he said, will be responsible for rectifying the issues.

“The Surinamese have quotations we don’t have it. As part of the agreement they have to pay for those so it being done from their side…but we are hoping to resume services as soon as possible”.

He was also unable to say how long the service would be down given the fact that Suriname nationals would be working on the boat.

Persons who would like more information on the ferry service can contact 339-2744/ 339-2787 for more information.

The Canawaima Ferry Service Inc. was introduced to Guyana on October 28, 1998. It is jointly owned by the Governments of Guyana and Suriname.

Just recently the Government spent some $488 to rehabilitate the M.V. Kimbia which serviced communities along the Berbice River and the North West District.