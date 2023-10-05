Crane operator crushed at Peter’s Hall worksite

An operator attached to Tepui Construction Group operated by Mahail Rodrigues also known as ‘The Guyanese Critics’ was crushed to death after the crane he was operating collapsed earlier today.

The dead man has been identified as Shawn Joseph.

While information is not readily available, Inews Understands that the incident occurred at a private shore base development that is currently underway at Peter’s Hall.

The incident occurred at about 13:00h. Members of the Guyana Police Force are on the scene to conduct an investigation.

