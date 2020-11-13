Covid-19 strikes Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi Arabia

Two members of the Jamaica’s football delegation currently in Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered on Thursday. This includes one player and a member of the technical staff.

Two other players are under investigation.

All four, who had been in quarantine for 48 hours with the full group, have now been isolated and the protocols, set by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF), are expected to be put into effect.

The protocols dictate that all confirmed cases – either symptomatic or a-symptomatic – will be isolated in the same hotel on a different wing or section away from the bulk of the rest of the team. Based on medical advice, possible isolation in a different hotel or medical facility is not ruled out.

If a patient is asymptomatic then he or she will be constantly assessed by the JFF Head Doctor and the patient will be allowed to travel after a negative PCR test or based on a medical assessment and local authority health protocol.

If the patient shows symptoms of Covid-19 and requires further medical care he or she will be transferred to a designated hospital. Any confirmed case has to be retested after three days of the disappearance of the last symptom to assess his or eligibility for travel.

The Jamaican delegation is now in Saudi Arabia preparing to play two International Friendlies against the host on November 14 and 17. (Sportsmax)