5 remain in custody over murder of Berbice teens

With $3 million up for grabs as a reward for any information that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the murders of Isaiah and Joel Henry and Haresh Singh, the Police have received information which led to the arrest of five men earlier in the week.

Based on reports received, the five men, all of whom are from Rosignol, West Coast Berbice (WCB), remain in custody and are being interrogated by detectives. A source told INews that the Police received information and have acted accordingly.

He noted that it is too early to determine if the men in custody were involved in the murder of the Henry boys whose mutilated bodies were found in a backdam at Cotton Tree, WCB on September 6, and Haresh Singh whose body was discovered on September 9, 2020.

The source explained that the men have all provided alibis, which are presently being checked out by the investigators. The source nevertheless stated that they are not ruling out any leads that may arrive at the detectives’ desks at this point in time.

“Once a lead is provided, we will pursue same until the end… All we want are those responsible for the teens’ deaths, so that that parents, family, villagers and the country as a whole could have closure.”

On this note, however, the source stated that the investigation is active and is being very careful in collecting data and evidence which would not see the wrong person (s) being prosecuted for the heinous crime.

“The Police continue to interrogate the five men who are in custody,” the source stated.

Only recently, a five-member team of investigators from the Regional Security System (RSS) visited Guyana to assist the Guyana Police Force (GPF) with its investigations into the murders.

After its investigations, the team recommended that the Police Force do more work, while noting that the local detectives are competent to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.