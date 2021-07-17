COVID-19 death toll climbs to 509; 120 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of persons who died from the pandemic in Guyana to 509.

These latest fatalities are a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) and a 16-year-old male from Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo), both of whom died while receiving care at medical facilities.

The death of the teenager was announced by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update on Friday. The young man died on Thursday while receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Oceanview Hospital.

Nevertheless, the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today revealed that another 120 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 21,471 of which 1157 are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1145 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another five persons are in institutional quarantine.

Some 19,805 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: