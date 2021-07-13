Covid-19 death toll climbs to 499

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 499.

The latest fatalities are a 50-year-old female and 79-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 53 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 21,055.

There are 10 persons in the ICU, 77 in institutional isolation, 1209 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries stand at 19,260.