GPF terminates contract with Lyken Funeral Home due to breach of health protocols

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has terminated its contract with the Lyken Funeral Home due to that entity breaching several health protocols.

INews was reliably informed that the Lyken Funeral Home was not operating in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

As such, the Police Force was ordered to cease all operations with the parlour until further notice.

Divisional Commanders were advised to utilise the services of other funeral homes that are operating in compliance with the necessary regulations.