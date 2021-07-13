Cop dies at home, family unable to get ambulance – Police

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 44-year-old Lance Corporal attached to the Springlands Police Station.

Albert Perreira of Reid Street, Sheet Anchor, Berbice collapsed and died at his home at around 05:30hrs today.

The man’s wife told investigators that she was awakened by Perreira who was lying on the floor in the hall and having difficulty breathing.

As a result, she went for a glass of water to give him and when she returned, she observed that he was motionless.

“The woman immediately contacted the New Amsterdam Hospital for an ambulance but was unsuccessful,” the police said in a statement.

As such, she then contacted the Police, who visited and observed the man lying in the hall motionless. The body was checked for marks of violence but none was seen.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor of the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The body is presently at the Persaud Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination.