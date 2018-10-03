Couple busted in Bartica with unlicenced gun after woman lodges complaint

A man and woman are now in the custody of the Bartica Police after they were found with a semi automatic pistol in a hotel room at Bartica.

The 26-year-old Adelaide Street, Charlestown, Georgetown man and the woman said to be a foreign national we’re both arrested on Tuesday by ranks performing duties at the Puruni Landing, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

The arrest was made at around 06:30h following a report made by an East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident.

The woman of Golden Grove told Police that she was threatened with a gun by the 26-year-old male who reportedly pelted her with bottles causing her to receive injuries to her body.

Acting on these reports, the ranks swooped down at the hotel where the suspect was found with a black LUGER 9mm semi automatic pistol along with a magazine and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

The Police are continuing there investigations.