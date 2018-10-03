Over 80,000 litres of diesel fuel seized from modified ‘fishing vessel’- GRA

The Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on September 22, 2018, intercepted one (1) motor vessel “Plumrose” with a quantity of liquid, in excess of 80,000 litres that was later tested and confirmed to be hydrocarbons in the form of Diesel fuel.

The officers conducted a rummage of the vessel and it was discovered that even though the intended use of the vessel was listed as “fishing purposes”, the “Plumrose” was converted for fuel transport.

According to the GRA, the Captain and crew are currently assisting the Agency with the ongoing investigations, and charges are expected to be laid shortly.

Representatives of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) were also contacted by GRA and the two agencies are working in collaboration on the investigation.

The GRA says it has also seen a rise in fuel smuggling over the past few weeks, but outlined that the interception of additional vessels will lead to a substantial amount of revenue being recovered.

The Authority said it has taken a relentless approach against smuggling and will be working in close collaboration with its sister agencies to minimize these activities.

“Over the past year, the GRA has recouped billions of dollars in taxes from seizures and auctions not only from illegal fuel but also from breaches in motor vehicle concessions and IDA’s, and commonly smuggled items which include alcohol, foreign imported chicken, mosquito coils” the Authority said in a statement.