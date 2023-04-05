Corentyne woman brutally chopped by lover

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the brutal chopping of a woman by her partner, which occurred last evening at their Number 57 Village home, Corentyne, Berbice.

Injured is Sandy Persaud, 34. The woman is currently hospitalised while the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Reports are that the partner was angered upon discovering that the woman was making arrangements to travel overseas on vacation and as such, launched the attack.

Persaud has three children from a previous union while the suspect, who is a barber, also has a child from a previous relationship.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

