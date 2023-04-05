Pedestrian killed in ECD road accident

A 69-year-old woman of La Bonne Intention (LBI) housing scheme, East Coast Demerara was last evening killed in an accident along the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of MovieTowne.

Dead is Kissoondai Sewratan, who was a pedestrian at the time of the accident at 18:20hrs.

It is alleged that a minibus was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of MovieTowne when the pedestrian ran across the road from south to north, into the path of the vehicle.

The right side front of the vehicle came into contact with the pedestrian causing her to fall onto the road surface where she received injuries about the body.

An ambulance was summoned to the accident scene where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the minibus driver, which shows no trace of alcohol in his system.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.

