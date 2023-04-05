14-Y-O missing after leaving home to visit barber shop

Fourteen-year-old Jerimiah Smith, a student of the Institute of Business Education (IBE) and who hails from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is now missing after he left home on Saturday last to visit the barber.

Smith, also known as “Jerry”, was not seen nor heard from since, and according to his mother, Mishana Cosbert, the barber shop is a stone’s throw away from his home.

She noted that after time had elapsed and he did not return home, she grew increasingly alarmed and contacted the authorities.

“He told me he was going to cut his hair, and when I got to go to work, I would usually let him go and play football in the evening sometimes. So, upon him not coming home, I assumed he would have come home after he was finished playing football,” Cosbert related.

“I went to work at night and I called him, and when I realised that it was after 12 and he hadn’t returned home, I knew something was wrong, because he’s not the type of person that would stay out. He would always return home after playing football,” she explained.

The distraught mother said she was baffled because her son seemed fine when she last saw him, and they had had no arguments.

“The last time I saw him, he was wearing just black pants, he didn’t have on a jersey. After we couldn’t find him, I called everybody, including his father, and they all said they haven’t seen him. I then made a report to the Police,” the mother said.

As the days pass with no trace of the teen, his family clings to hope while grappling with worry and anxiety. Jerry’s mother tearfully pleaded for her son’s safe return, saying, “I just want him to come home, please. I don’t want you, Jerimiah, to be scared of anything. Whatever it is, we can work it out together.”

As the search continues, Smith’s mother said there have been no concrete clues as to his whereabouts, leaving her in a state of uncertainty and worry. Cosbert said she was praying for her son’s safe return.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest Police station or his family on 689-7245 or 681-1166.

--- ---