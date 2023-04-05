6 persons receive brand new vehicles from Mohamed’s Enterprise

In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, Mohamed’s Enterprise today donated brand new vehicles to six persons who desperately needed them.

The beneficiaries include three employees of the company: Joel Hercules, Nicko Junior Braithwaite, and Emroy Owen Anthony Musa. Hercules and Braithwaite have been working with Mohamed’s Enterprise for the past five years but Musa has been with the company for over 20 years.

The other beneficiary is Sheik Imran Hassan of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who was gifted a motorcar that will assist him in transporting his mother for regular medical treatment and assist his sister Bibi Hassan, director and founder of Guyana Cancer Foundation in conducting her outreaches.

Additionally, Umar Mohamed of Queenstown, Georgetown was given a minibus to ply his trade in order to take care of his family. Previously, Mohamed rented a minibus which he worked to transport passengers to make a living.

Finally, Lloyd Anthony Hastings, a taxi driver from Danielstown, Essequibo Coast was gifted a car so that he can continue to ply his trade to provide for his family. He too worked a third-party car for which he was obligated to pay a rental.

Businessman said Nazar Mohamed said during the month of Ramadan, 2.5% of his earnings is being used for charitable work. These include assisting orphanages, and homes, helping the needy, and sponsoring feeding programmes.

“It feels good to give back to the public with an open heart…I just want the beneficiaries to use the gifts for the intended purpose and in return help those who are in need,” the businessman said.

