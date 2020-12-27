Corentyne man perishes in early morning fire

A man is dead after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a one flat wooden structure at Jackson Creek Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as 61-year-old Roy Rajbanse.

The incident took place sometime after 06:00h this morning.

Rajbanse was home alone at the time of the fire. The building is located in a secluded area surrounded by bushes with no electricity.

Reports are that at about 06:20h, persons observed the fire and raised an alarm. The police and Fire Service were summoned and upon arriving, firefighters went into action. After putting out the blaze, the charred remains of Rajbanse were discovered.

The elderly man lived his 24-year-old son Christopher Ally, a fisherman who is currently at sea.

INews understands that Rajbanse and his 42-year-old friend Raymond Jordan, a farmer of Moleson Creek were sitting in front of the now dead man’s house on Boxing Day imbibing and smoking cigarettes. It was alleged that both men became intoxicated and Rajbanse left to go inside his house while Jordan also went home.

Both the police and fire service are investigating. The body is presently at the Baileys Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.