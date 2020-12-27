Guyhoc Park man shot dead by assailant

Twenty-eight-year-old Shawn Robinson of Guyhoc Park Squatting Area, Georgetown has succumbed to a gunshot injury while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday.

Based on reports gathered, the young man was shot on Saturday at about 18:36h at Guyhoc Park Squatting area by person (s) unknown.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that at about 18:50h on the day in question, the police received a report of an alleged shooting by an anonymous caller. The shooting reportedly occurred in the alleyway at Guyhoc Park Squatting Area.

The caller reportedly told the police that and that the victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

A team of police ranks visited that hospital to speak with the victim but at that time, he was seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound to his left side chest.

At the time, his condition was regarded as serious and as such, he succumbed in the wee hours of Sunday. The police are conducting their investigation as to circumstances that lead to the man’s demise.