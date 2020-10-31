Corentyne man hospitalised after car slams into utility pole

A Corentyne labourer is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital after the car he was in slammed into a utility pole at Cromarty, Berbice, in the wee hours of Friday.

The injured man has been identified as Earl Robertson 33, of lot 18 Kiltern Village, Corentyne.

He was the lone passenger in a hire car that was being driven by a 25-year-old man.

The accident occurred at about 00:30h on Friday.

According to police reports, the driver was proceeding along the Corentyne road when he reportedly saw an unidentifiable object in his driving lane. He then applied brakes and swerved right to avoid a collision but in doing so, lost control of the vehicle which collided with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole at the side of the Corentyne Highway.

Following the impact, the driver and Robertson received injuries and were taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where an X-Ray was done on Robertson revealing that he had a broken rib.

He was subsequently admitted, while the driver – a resident of Eversham Village, Corentyne – was treated and sent away.

The police are investigating.