Guyana records 19 new COVID-19 cases; 9 in ICU

The Ministry of Health today announced that 19 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 4,162.

Of these, however, only 804 are active cases. These include nine patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 804 persons in isolation.

There are also 39 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 124, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has gone up to 3,228.

To date, Guyana has tested a total of 19,542 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for full COVID-19 Dashboard from the Health Ministry: