Corentyne hit-and-run: Female identified, driver arrested

The female who was killed in a hit and run accident Friday night on the Upper Corentyne Public Road, Berbice, has been identified as 28-year-old Felicia Fernandes of lot 14 Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

The woman’s mother identified her on Saturday.

Fernandes was killed along with 20-year-old Toney Lakeram, a carpenter of #71 Squatting Area, Corentyne. The identity of the female who also died alongside him is still unknown.

According to police reports, the accident occurred sometime around 23:20hrs on the #70 Public Road, Corentyne. It is alleged that a vehicle was speeding north along the western drive lane on the Public Road when it collided with the two pedestrians and continued on its journey.

However, police today said the driver of the vehicle was arrested on Saturday in Georgetown.

“Detectives in Region #4A (Georgetown) have arrested a 37-year-old man who hails from Region #6 and have turned him over to their counterparts in [the Berbice] division. He is currently in custody at Springlands Police Station.”

The suspect has been identified as the driver of a white Suzuki Escudo motor jeep #PVV 1015, which was found in a yard at his Berbice address with extensive damage to the front portion.

Investigations continue.