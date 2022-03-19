Two killed in Corentyne accident

Two persons are now dead after being involved in an apparent hit and run accident on the Upper Corentyne Public Road, Berbice.

Dead is 20-year-old Toney Lakeram, a carpenter of #71 Squatting Area, Corentyne. The identity of the female who also died alongside him is still unknown.

According to police reports, the accident occurred sometime around 23:20hrs on the #70 Public Road, Corentyne, involving a so far unknown motor vehicle.

It is alleged that the vehicle was speeding north along the western drive lane on the Public Road when it collided with the two pedestrians and continued on its journey.

As a result, both pedestrians sustained injuries about their bodies and were later picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition, taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

Their bodies are presently lying at the said hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination, as well as identification of the female.

Police are seeking the help of citizens who may be able to provide any information about the motor vehicle involved in the deadly hit and run to come forward as enquiries are in progress.