Arson suspected as Corentyne house goes up in flames

One person is now homeless after a fire destroyed a one-story house at Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) on Friday evening.

The building was owned by Pushputti Bridgelall, who told INews that she saw flames coming from the building at about 230:00h.

According to Bridgelall, she moved out from the building eight years ago after her daughter passed away, and she and her husband separated and moved out. She started living one street away with an aunt while a relative, Richard (only name given) went to stay at the house after .

“Richard was living in the house and last night (Friday) he did not sleep there. He sleep at we bottom house in a hammock.”

She related that Richard had gotten into an argument with one of her cousins on Friday. The cousin, she recalled, had reportedly threatened to burn the house and kill Richard.

Out of fear, Richard did not return home that night.

According to the woman, her son saw the fire and raised an alarm.

“My son open the window and see the fire in our house which is right behind where we living and he shout and wake me up,” she explained.

The building was flattened by the fire.

Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for a suspect.