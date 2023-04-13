Corentyne fisherman remanded for attempted murder

A Corentyne fisherman was today remanded by Magistrate Renita Singh for attempting to kill a labourer during a brawl at a bar on Sunday last.

Mohamed Fazar Ally, 21, a fisherman of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne appeared at the Springsland Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on April 9, while being in the company of a 17-year-old lad at the Caliente Bar and Restaurant at Number 78 Village Public Road, Ally attempted to murder Avinash Sumintra, 29.

The Police Prosecutor told the court that the police were still investigating and the file was incomplete. As such, Magistrate Singh remanded Ally until May 4.

Sumintra is still hospitalised, nursing stab wounds about his body.

Police had reported that on the day in question, Ally was at the bar when an argument ensued between him and Sumintra.

Ally then went outside of the bar and waited for Sumintra. As the labourer walked out of the establishment, the teenager and Ally, who were armed with knives, began stabbing the man.

The police said that Sumintra received stabs to his face, neck and abdomen.

