Cops fire tear gas, rubber pellets during WCB protests

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that its ranks have fired tear gas and rubber pellets in an effort to break up the protests at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice.

Several communities have been protesting – by burning tyres and blocking roads – the brutal murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The APNU/AFC Coalition claims that one of their activists was injured but the police could not verify.

The GPF had earlier issued a statement warning that while cognisance of the origin of the protest, and by extension the state of emotions of protestors from the affected villages, “persons engaged in protest action to exercise calm while we continue with intensity to investigate this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Force said it is in receipt of several reports of robberies being perpetrated on several innocent citizens, “acts which the Force takes seriously.”

Additionally, the Force explained that when protest action degenerates into unlawful acts, infringing on the rights of other citizens and putting the protection of life and the safeguard of property at risk, it will consequently take the appropriate action against perpetrators.

Many stakeholders have called on residents to protest, if they must, in a peaceful manner.