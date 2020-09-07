5 persons now in custody over murders of Berbice teens

The Guyana Police Force has announced that five persons are now in custody assisting with the investigation into the brutal murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

The badly mutilated bodies of the two young men were discovered on Sunday at a coconut farm at Cotton Tree, almost one day after they went missing.

There were chops all over their bodies, including their necks, heads, and face.

Initially, three persons were in custody.

They were a 57-year-old man upon whose estate there were what appeared to be bloodstains, a handyman who worked with the estate owner, and the estate owner’s son.

It is unclear who are the other two individuals.

Investigations are ongoing.