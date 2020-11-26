Cops fire shots after coming under attack whilst arresting suspect at Stabroek Market

Several cops, who were on patrol duty, came under attack at around 18:25hrs on Wednesday whilst they were trying to arrest a suspect at Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

The ranks, during a routine patrol in the area, observed an individual who is wanted by the police for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

As the ranks were attempting to arrest the suspect, a barricade was made around him by several individuals, making it difficult for the policemen to effect the arrest.

Subsequently, a large crowd gathered and started throwing missiles at the ranks, resulting in the the patrol commander receiving injuries to his back and neck. The patrol vehicle was also damaged and several other ranks received minor injuries.

As a result, several shots were discharged in the air by the ranks in an attempt to control the situation and to prevent innocent bystanders from being injured as a result of the missiles being thrown.

A 39-year-old vendor of Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and a 17-year-old unemployed man, who were seen throwing missiles at the ranks and the patrol vehicle, were later arrested and are in police custody.