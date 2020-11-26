Increased police patrols among measures to tackle robbery attacks on Brickdam Secondary students

Advisor to the Minister of Education Mrs. Africo Selman, on Thursday, met with teachers and students of the Brickdam Secondary School to listen to their concerns regarding robbery attacks students have suffered in recent days, and has taken steps to address the problem.

According to the Ministry of Education, following the meeting with the students and teachers, Ms Selman also met with Deputy Commander of Region Four (4) ‘A’ Superintendent Mr Guy Nurse who has committed to ensuring that there are increased police patrol and presence in the area.