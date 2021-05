A police officer along with an accomplice were today charged for raping a child under the age of 16.

Michael Kendall and Eion Franklin were arraigned before Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded not guilty to the crime.

It is alleged that on December 3, 2020, they engaged in sexual activities with the child.

The duo was released on bail in the sum of $300,000 each. The matter was adjourned to May 25.