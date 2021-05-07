Body of Linden labourer recovered from Mabura creek

The body of 20-year-old Akeem Davidson, who was feared drowned, has been recovered.

Davidson went missing and was feared drowned after he went to bathe in a creek on Tuesday at Mabura – a few miles away from his campsite in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

His body was found today in the Mabura Creek at around 07:30hrs, Regional Commander Hugh Winter said. The body was later recovered at around 10:30hrs through collective efforts of police and civilians.

Police in the division have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to Police, at approximately 14:15hrs on Tuesday, Davidson and his friend Sheldon Vanaco went to bathe at a creek located about 300 meters away from their camp which is located about 5 kilometers away from the Mabura Police Outpost.

While they were swimming in the creek, reports are that Davidson went down into the creek and did not resurface. His friend told investigators that he shouted at him, telling him to “stop playing”, but about fifteen minutes elapsed and there was no response from him.

As a result, he reported that he went back to camp and alerted Ephraim Benn – the camp owner, about what had transpired. They both then went in search of Davidson but he was not found.

Police were later dispatched to the area in search of Davidson but the search came up empty-handed until the discovery on Friday.