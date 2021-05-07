Man remanded for killing friend over cellphone

Rondell Richardson, 29, who was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder, has surrendered to the police – some 72 hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.

Richardson is accused of killing 29-year-old Jomal Adams of Cooper Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown on Saturday last.

On Thursday, the wanted man reportedly turned up at the Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown, in the company of his lawyer Dexter Todd.

Today, Richardson was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs. The matter has been adjourned to May 25.

Adams died after he was stabbed multiple times about his body with a pair of scissors.

Police had reported that the two men were involved in an argument over a cellphone when Adams was reportedly stabbed by Richardson.

Police further detailed that in an attempt to escape his attacker, the victim started to run, but the suspect went after him. After catching up with Adams, the suspect continued to stab him to his back.

After committing the act, Richardson allegedly sprinted from the scene and went into hiding.

The victim’s mother, Dionne Adams had told this publication that Richardson and Adams were very close friends.

The mother related that her son was reportedly watching a video on the suspect’s phone, when the phone slipped from his hand and broke.

She said her son had told Richardson that he would have replaced the phone when he received his salary, which would have been two days after the murder.

But Richardson was reportedly in a hurry for the device, and this caused him to stab his friend.

Adam’s mother said while her son had bent over to wash his clothes, Richardson in anger, whipped out a scissors and began stabbing her son about his body.