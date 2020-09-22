Contractors complain of delayed payments, discrimination during meeting with Education Minister

Education Minister Priya Manickchand, pursuant to a request, met with contractors who usually do or have done work for the Ministry.

According to a press statement, the contractors had a number of complaints ranging from delayed payments, to what they believed was the unfair allocation of the State’s resources, to discriminatory practices at the Ministry’s departments.

The Education Minister committed to examining the concerns and assured that her government is committed to being transparent and open in getting the Ministry’s work done efficiently at the best price.

The Minister and team will meet again with contractors to share standardized information on procurement.