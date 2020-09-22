GNBS to intensify monitoring of electrical equipment at sale outlets

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards has announced that it will be intensifying the monitoring of electrical equipment and fittings offered for sale based on the requirements of their respective National Compulsory Standards.

Surveillance inspections will be conducted at Sale Outlets countrywide to ensure compliance.

These electrical products include Decorative Lighting Products, Lamp Holders, Armoured Cables, Panel Board, Knife Switches, Conduit, Tubing, and Cable Fittings, Surge Protective Devices, Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, Molded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures, Cord Sets and Power Supply Cords, Thermoset- Insulated Wires and Cables, Attachment Plugs and Receptacles, Dry-Type General Purpose and Power Transformers.

Dealers are encouraged to register with the GNBS, effective from January 01, 2021, and acquire the relevant product standards; and, aggressively take steps to ensure their products meet the respective requirements.

The Electrical Equipment and Fittings Standards are available electronically on a Flash Drive for sale at the GNBS for G$5000.

To make purchases contact our Standards Information Centre on EXT 231.