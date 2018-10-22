Contractor robbed in yard by armed duo

A 39-year-old contractor of Independence Boulevard was on Sunday around 23:30h robbed by two bandits, one reportedly armed with a handgun and the other with a knife.

Based on information reaching INews, the victim identified as Eon Solomon, was robbed of a gold chain, and two Samsung cellphones, all valued at approximately $856,000.

The victim parked his motorcar in his yard and was about to close his gate, when the two perpetrators came from a unknown direction and held him at gunpoint and robbed him.

They then escaped on foot in an unknown direction.

Police are currently investigating the crime.