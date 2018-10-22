Flood waters recede, murders resume in T&T

(TRINIDAD GUADIAN) Two reports of murders surfaced on Monday as more than half of the country struggle to clean up after devastating weekend floods.
Around 6.30 am, a man was shot dead outside a trucking company in Thick Village, Siparia. He was identified as Ramchan Simboo.
Police have cordoned off the scene.
In Tobago, police said URP worker Terrance Owen was shot dead on Sunday night. His body was found at the Mt Grace Recreation Grounds around 10.30 pm.
He is the eighth person to be killed for the year on the sister isle.
According to Owen’s sister, Priscilla, at around 10:30 pm, her brother was hosting his birthday party on the playing field when he was shot.
He turned 32 on October 11.
“We heard two loud explosions and ran to see what was happening and saw him on the ground and people and police were surrounding him.”
She said Owen lived with his extended family a stone’s throw away from the field at Mt Grace Trace. He has four sisters and three brothers.
Officers from the Scarborough CID are continuing investigations.