CN Sharma’s JFAP withdraws from APNU

The Chandranarine Sharma led Justice For All Party (JFAP) has withdrawn from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) – the largest party in the Coalition.

This was indicated in a letter dated September 1, 2020 was sent by JFAP General Secretary Savitree Singh Sharma and addressed to APNU’s Leader David Granger.

Sharma said, “Like any other organization APNU has its strength and weakness; successes and failures. The Guyana’s political landscape is changing significantly and it demands a re-examination of roles and relationships.

This comes on the heels of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) also withdrawing membership form the PNCR-led APNU grouping.

Both the WPA and JFAP have complained of not being consulted by the PNC before the decision was taken on the parliament list – something which they say was a practice within the political grouping.

See below for JFAP’s letter to the APNU: