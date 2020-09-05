New Parika Police Station to be constructed

The Parika Police Station will be demolished next week to facilitate the construction of a new and equipped station that meets the needs of all categories of reports.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force in a notice to the public today. It noted that the demolition of the Parika Station, located next to the Parika Stelling, will commence on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

As a result of this project, all the activities of the station will be temporarily shifted to the police quarters, two buildings east of the original station.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to also state that it remains committed to its mandate as set out in the Constitution of Guyana and Chapter 16:01 of the Laws of Guyana, as it seeks to provide a service that guarantees the safety and security of every person within our country.