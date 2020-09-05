23-Y-O arrested with marjiuana at West Dem home

Police in Region Three has arrested a 23-year-old labourer after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

The discovery was made earlier today (Saturday, September 5, 2020) at the suspect’s Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara, home.

According to reports, police acting on information received went to the young man’s residence. At the time, he was in his backyard in possession of a black plastic bag.

The ranks informed him of the informed received and that they will be conducting a search on his premises and his person.

The suspect complied but as he was being approached by the ranks, he attempted to dispose of the plastic bag. However, it was retrieved and upon inspection of the contents, the police found 20 small Ziploc packets, which contained dried leaves, seeds and stems.

The young man was taken into police custody, where the narcotics was weighed and amounted to 50 grams.

He is currently at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station being prepared for court next week.