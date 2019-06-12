Climate Change stakeholders benefit from capacity building workshop

The Office of Climate Change (OCC), in collaboration with the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN), this morning, commenced a two-day inventory training on reporting Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and removals from the Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) sectors, DPI has reported.

The training, which is being conducted at Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown, Georgetown, is being done under the ‘Reporting for Results -based REDD+ Actions’ project and is in keeping with the reporting standards of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

According to the OCC, the main goal of the training is to “meet with relevant technical officers, stakeholders, and institutions in charge of collecting and processing data, to strengthen institutional arrangements, enhance technical capability to prepare a GHG inventory and increase the capacity to report on GHG fluxes in the agriculture sector”.

Among the participants are the Bureau of Statistics, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Ministry of Agriculture, Guyana Forestry Commission and the University of Guyana.

The sessions are being facilitated by, CfRN, AFOLU, GHG Inventory Expert, Mr. Matt Ramlow, GHG Inventory Officer, Ms. Luz Milena Nino M. and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), National Coordinator, Mr. Marlon Velloza, DPI said.