Clerk finally receives proof of foreign citizenship renunciation from Harmon

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Issacs has confirmed that he has finally received, from Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, proof that he relinquished his foreign citizenship.

Harmon had on Tuesday morning claimed he submitted his proof of his renunciation but the National Assembly Clerk – up to late Tuesday afternoon, posited that he was not in possession of any such documentation.

When contacted today, Issacs said he received Harmon’s evidence this morning.

Issacs had previously sent out a notice instructing Members of Parliament (MPs) who renounced their foreign citizenship to submit proof of this.

When the 1st sitting of the 12th parliament was held on Tuesday, only one MP known to have been a dual citizen had done so. That was Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.

Article 155 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana makes it clear that MPs who are dual citizens will be disqualified from sitting in the National Assembly.