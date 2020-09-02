Businessman relieved of gun, shot by suspected bandits on Lombard Street

A 70-year-old businessman is now in a serious condition at a city hospital after he was shot by two suspected bandits in front of his store on Lombard and Drysdale Streets, Georgetown.

The businessman, who operates the Robinson’s General Store, was sitting on a chair in front of the business establishment when at around 12:10hrs, he was confronted by two men on a bicycle.

Police Headquarters said an argument quickly ensued between the men, which escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, the businessman – who is a licensed firearm holder – was relieved of his gun and shot by one of the suspects who later escaped with the weapon.

After being shot, the businessman collapsed. He was rushed to a city hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

It is unclear whether the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

No arrest has been made. Investigations are ongoing.