CJIA’s deputy chief accused of sexually assaulting female likely to face charges soon

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, on Wednesday advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to institute charges against the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) for sexual assault, based on evidence obtained.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the DPP said that the file of assault committed by the Deputy CEO on a female at the airport has been returned to the Force.

It was alleged that the sexual assault occurred in the office of the DCEO on July 30, 2018, while the duty-free staff was in a meeting with him.

The victim claimed that she was inappropriately hugged and kissed on her lips by the accused. In her complaint letter the day after the incident, which was seen by this newspaper, the woman explained that she went to the DCEO to have an issue with her boss’ vehicle resolved.

After a commitment was given to have security remove the clamp on the vehicle, the woman said she got up to leave and the senior official did the same, but walked around his desk to hug her. She recounted that the act was “inappropriate”. She pulled away but the man allegedly kissed her on the lips.

The woman said she immediately turned and headed for the door, but was intercepted by the senior official, who allegedly placed his hand on the door to keep it shut and then kissed her again, for a longer time.

According to the woman, she left afterwards in shock and was so upset about the incident that she vomited all day.

The woman had reported the matter to the airport’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Human Resources Manager and she was assured that the matter would be investigated.

However, months have passed and she had not heard anything; after inquiring she received a WhatsApp message stating that the issue was “addressed” but with no details about any actions being taken.

When further questions posed to the airport Heads went unanswered, the woman reported the matter at the Timehri Police Station. The incident was subsequently reported in the media.

Following reports in the media about the incident, the airport pass of the concessionaire staff was revoked.

The airport later confirmed that a senior official was being investigated for sexual misconduct and was sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the complaint.

Nevertheless, a few days later, the DCEO was back on the job while the complainant remained at home.

A police source confirmed that the official was placed on G$20,000 station bail.