CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks to replace St Lucia Stars

The St Lucia Zouks will replace the St Lucia Stars for the 2019 CPL season following the recent termination of the participation agreement with the company operating the Stars franchise. The Zouks will be playing matches in St Lucia and across the Caribbean in this year’s CPL which takes place from 4 September to 12 October, according to an article on the CPL website.

The Zouks was the name of the St Lucia franchise when it was founded in 2013 and it still resonates with cricket fans around the world. St Lucia is one of four islands in the Caribbean known for its zouk music, making it the perfect name for the St Lucian team. The logo is a colourful mixture of blues and yellows with a flame symbol that is derived from the national coat of arms, representing a desire to win.

The Zouks will be playing 10 group games during the tournament, starting with a match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Guyana on 5 September. They will visit Trinidad for a game against Trinbago Knight Riders (8 September), Jamaica for the game against the Tallawahs (12 September) and St Kitts to play the Patriots (17 September). They will then play five matches at home between 20 September and 27 September. Their final group game will see them take on Barbados Tridents on 29 September.

St Lucia Zouks fixtures (all start times are in local time)

Thursday 5 Sep

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 6pm

Sunday 8 Sep

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 12pm

Thursday 12 Sep

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks, Sabina Park, Jamaica, 7pm

Sunday 15 Sep

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks, Warner Park, St. Kitts, 6pm

Friday 20 Sep

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 8pm

Saturday 21 Sep

St. Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 8pm

Tuesday 24 Sep

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 6pm

Wednesday 25 Sep

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 6pm

Friday 27 Sep

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 8pm

Sunday 29 Sep

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 6pm