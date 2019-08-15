Education Ministry mixes up top performers at CAPE 2019

The Education Ministry moments ago announced that the 2019 top performer for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana is Shanomae Milling of St. Rose’s High School and not Michael Bhopaul as was announced on Wednesday.

Milling according to the Ministry wrote 11 units and achieved nine grade ones and two grade twos.

However, the Ministry apologizes for the irregularity regarding the top position while noting that this should not distract from the excellent and historical performance by students at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and CAPE assessments.