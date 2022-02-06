CJIA hosts cleanup exercise

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Sunday teamed up with the Soesdyke Neighborhood Democratic Council, the Prime Minister’s Community Liaison Office, Guyana Defense Force, Guyana Police Force and residents of the community to conduct a cleanup exercise, commencing from Timehri North to the Soesdyke junction.

This exercise is in keeping with President Irfaan Ali’s vision to improve and maintain the

cleanliness of our communities.

Also, participating in the exercise were Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Chairman of CJIAC’s Board of Directors, Sanjeev Datadin and Director Daun Ellis.

Chairman of CJIAC’s Board, Sanjeev Datadin, noted that the objective is to raise awareness, while promoting a safe and healthy environment.

He said, “I believe our objective for the activity has been met. I am pleased to see the

number of persons, who turned out to support this cause. It shows that persons in

the community are willing to make that first step towards enhancing their

environment.”

Chairman of the Soesdyke Neighborhood Democratic Council, Bhupendra Deokie, said, “It was a major success…. I am looking forward to collaborating with the airport on more

projects such as this.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill commended the initiative and encouraged the

continued care of the environment.

He said, “This is a commendable effort by CJIA and team and I am hoping that this

will encourage a change in mindset and persons will become cognizant of the

important role they play in maintaining their communities.”

Minister Edghill emphasized that the Government takes a zero-tolerance approach to littering and will continue to put strong measures in place to deter such “unwholesome” practices.

The exercise also saw support from the business community in the Timehri/Soesdyke area,

including AGM Mining. Deals Unlimited, Nook’s Restaurant, Camille’s Academy, Mahase Sawmill, SD Investments, Bounty Farm and Rubis Gas Station.

The cleanup campaign is part of ongoing efforts to enhance and beautify the Timehri/Soesdyke area.

Among other projects to be launched, shortly, is the yard-front enhancement initiative. Persons, residing along the access road from the airport will be encouraged to spruce up the front of their homes (yard).