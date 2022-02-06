Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will live on in her music – President Ali

See below for President Dr Irfaan Ali’s sentiments on the passing of India’s ‘Nightingale’ Lata Mangeshkar:

The world has lost an amazing voice in the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India.

For decades, Lata Mangeshkar inspired many and brought tremendous happiness to her fans globally, including Guyanese when she toured this country in October 1980.

Her humility, passion and motivation over all these years are admirable traits we can all learn from. Her voice will surely live on in her music.

We express condolences to her family and the Government and people of India especially.

May her soul find eternal peace.