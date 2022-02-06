Region 4 woman is latest COVID fatality; 196 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that one more person who tested positive for the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1,181.

According to the Ministry, this latest fatality is an 89-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died today. Her vaccination status was unknown at the time of her death.

Meanwhile, another 196 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 61,600 of which only 5,674 are currently active cases. This includes 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

An additional 17 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 54,745 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.