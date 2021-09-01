Cinemas can now sell snacks, only vaccinated persons can access gyms, curfew remains

In updated Covid-19 measures for September 1, the Guyana Government has removed the restriction on the sale of food and drinks at cinemas which were last month given approval to reopen.

In last month’s measures, cinemas were only allowed to operate at 40% capacity and they were not allowed to have food concession stands.

Now, in addition to being allowed to sell food, cinemas can operate at 60% capacity.

Additionally, persons attending the cinemas must show proof of vaccination.

Children, or those under the age of 18, will not be required to show a vaccination card.

The measures also state that patrons and staff are required to wear their face masks.

Moreover, the new measures stipulate that only vaccinated persons are allowed access to gyms – including workers and members.

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 curfew of 22:30hrs to 04:00hrs remains in effect.