Cuban nationals robbed at gunpoint in Linden

Four Cuban nationals were on Wednesday night robbed by an armed man who invaded a house a Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

The incident occurred at around 23:00h while the men were consuming alcohol.

The first victim is a 50-year-old doctor who was robbed of a gold wedding band valued at $100,000, a phone valued $77,000, and $18,000 in cash.

The others are contractors aged, 62, 60, and 40.

They were robbed of $100,000 in cash; $2,000 in cash; $1,000 in cash respectively.

Reports are that while the men were hanging out, the bandit entered the premises and discharged his gun.

He then placed the victims to lay on the floor. At the time, the doctor was in the washroom, and upon hearing the explosion, he went to investigate where he was confronted by the gunman.

The doctor was also ordered to get to the ground.

Thereafter, the suspect began to ransack the entire home while demanding cash and jewelry.

At the conclusion of the hour-long ordeal, the suspect made good his escape on foot.

Meanwhile, one of the contractors claimed that when the suspect discharged the round, he was in close proximity which caused the bullet to graze his forehead, causing him to receive a small abrasion.

He was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by a doctor, treated and sent away.

Police investigation is ongoing.