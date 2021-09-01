NY State honours former Tourism Minister Manniram Prashad

Former Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister of Guyana, Manniram Prashad was on Tuesday honoured by the New York State as a superlative civil servant and entrepreneur who worked tirelessly to advance the prosperity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The citation stated that Prashad has a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors, having held numerous positions in Government and business.

“He is a model citizen of Guyana, who serves as a role model for all. His work is truly extraordinary. He has served as the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, then for five years as a presidential advisor on trade and investment at the Office of the President. Currently, he is Chairman of MP Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited and Consul General of the Philippines to Guyana.”

The citation was presented to Prashad by Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar Assembly District 38 of the United States of America.